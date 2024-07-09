Seminole County prepares special needs shelter for hurricane season

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — People and pets gave emergency managers and medical staff a run-through of what it takes to open and manage a special needs hurricane shelter in Seminole County.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

On walkers, in wheelchairs, and some with oxygen in tow, volunteers made their way inside Altermese Bentley Elementary School today to help Seminole County leaders prepare for what’s already been an active hurricane season.

“There are more and more individuals who are living at home comfortably with enhanced medical care, medical services, medical equipment, that needs power,” Emergency Manager Alan Harris said.

Read: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex near Kissimmee

For the people and pets this type of shelter is set to serve, the loss of power can be a matter of life and death.

Unlike a typical hurricane shelter, this one requires more space and specialized staff from the Florida Department of Health.

“These are important, because it’s one thing to watch a training, watch a module, and it’s another thing to actually be in person, and actually have someone in front of you with an emergency need and needing to address that,” Dr. Ethan Johnson said.

Read: Orlando police arrest 3rd suspect in shooting that injured man and 4-year-old girl

The shelter has a room for isolation if someone arrives sick, and a memory care unit for individuals dealing with dementia or Alzheimer’s. Across the state, some counties partner with local hospitals or nursing homes to provide the same service.

Leaders are urging those who may need to come to this kind of shelter during a storm, to register with the county now.

“Every county in the state of Florida has a special needs program, that allows us to understand who may come to the shelter, so that we can make proper plans, making sure that we have the right staff, oxygen tanks, power for medical services, things like that here at the shelters,” Harris said.

WATCH: Several hurt after boat crashes into Florida bridge

CLICK HERE to register.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group