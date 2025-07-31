Heat wave continues with scattered storms and rising rain chances over the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our heat wave continues across the area, and more heat is expected to close out the work week.

Scattered storms will wind down this evening, and warm conditions will prevail overnight. Morning lows will be in the upper 70s.

Another day of high heat is expected on Friday. A Heat Advisory is in effect, with highs in the mid-90s and feels like temps once again above 105°. Moisture will also increase, resulting in slightly higher coverage of PM showers and storms.

Even more moisture is expected for the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday, with highs once again in the mid-90s.

Sunday even higher rain and storm chances will move in. This increased cloud cover will finally bring temps down, with temps in the low 90s.

A more typical rainy season weather pattern will likely return next week, with temps in the low to mid-90s.

Sunday even higher rain and storm chances will move in. This increased cloud cover will finally bring temps down, with temps in the low 90s.

