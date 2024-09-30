On the heels of Helene, Hurricane Debby insurance loses near $131M

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly two months after Hurricane Debby made landfall in North Florida, estimated insured losses had neared $131 million as of Friday.

The state Office of Insurance Regulation posted data that showed estimated insured losses of $130,996,395.

That was up from an estimated $128.675 million a week earlier.

The Category 1 hurricane made landfall on Aug. 5 in Taylor County before crossing North Florida.

As of Friday, 21,831 claims had been filed, including 14,333 involving residential property, according to the Office of Insurance Regulation.

Other claims involved such things as damage to autos and commercial property.

About 75 percent of claims had been closed, with 7,917 closed with payments to policyholders and 8,474 closed without payments.

