Help clean up Volusia County beaches after 4th of July

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County is calling on residents to help clean up local beaches after the Independence Day holiday.

The county’s annual Keep Volusia Beautiful Post-Independence Day Cleanup will take place at 8 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, at Winterhaven Park in Ponce Inlet.

Held each year after one of the busiest weekends on the beaches, the cleanup brings together volunteers to remove litter left behind from Fourth of July celebrations.

The county will provide buckets, grabbers, gloves, and other cleanup supplies. Participants are encouraged to wear suitable clothing and bring hats, sunscreen, insect repellent, and water.

RSVPs are not required, but county officials recommend signing up in advance so enough supplies can be prepared. Those interested can RSVP by emailing lwalter@volusia.gov.

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