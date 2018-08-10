Amazon wants to fill 1,500 jobs in Central Florida.
The online retailer and tech giant announced Friday it is looking to hire more full- and part-time positions at its new robotics fulfillment center in Lake Nona.
Related Headlines
Download the free WFTV News & Weather app
Amazon will host hiring events – by appointment only – Mondays to Saturdays starting Friday through Aug. 23.
Here’s how to get an appointment:
- Interested candidates need to apply online, where they will also choose a shift preference and select an appointment time.
- Attend your appointment on the selected time and date. They will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn at 7300 Augusta National Drive in Orlando.
The company said they will not accept walk-in applicants.
According to Amazon, its associates receive competitive wages and benefits, including health care on day one and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, 401(k) and company stock awards.
Read more: Amazon hiring more than 200 work-from-home positions
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}