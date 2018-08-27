0 Here's where Florida ranks on the list of states with the most mass shootings

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida ranks No. 3 in the nation for the number of mass shootings in the last five years, and No. 2 for the number of fatalities in mass shootings.

A University of Central Florida professor who studies crime trends said banning assault rifles could make a difference in those statistics nationwide.

Since 2014, 11 more people died in mass shootings in Florida than in California, where private ownership of assault rifles is banned. And California has more than twice as many people as Florida.

There have been 117 mass shootings in Florida in the last five years, including Sunday's shooting and the massacres at Orlando's Pulse nightclub, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Channel 9's Lauren Seabrook asked UCF sociology professor Jay Corzine if gun laws make a difference in mass shootings.

"Some gun laws do, other gun laws don't," Corzine said.

He said his research shows a three-day waiting period doesn't affect mass shootings.

Since 2014, California -- which has some of the nation's strictest gun laws -- had the most mass shootings at 173, records said. Illinois ranked second with 158, and Florida is No. 3 on the list.

"Florida's gun control laws are not tough at all, to be honest about it," Corzine said.

He said the types of guns that are controlled in each state matters.

When examining the number of fatalities in mass shootings, Florida moved up to No. 2, Texas was No. 1 and California fell to No. 3.

"Is that because we have more assault weapons?" Seabrook said.

"I think so," Corzine said. "Regulation of assault weapons -- well, assault rifles -- in California is pretty tough. Not so much so in either Texas or Florida."

The following states -- which have some of the nation's smallest populations -- have not experienced a mass shooting in the last five years: Idaho, Hawaii, New Hampshire, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Per capita is really different.



1. Nevada (Vegas shooting skews this)

2. Washington D.C.

3. Louisiana

4. Illinois

5. Mississippi

6. Tennessee

7. Alabama

8. Missouri

9. Florida

10. Georgia



