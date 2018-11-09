Here's how to get your tickets to ‘Hamilton' in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get ready: We now know when to buy tickets to “Hamilton” when it comes to Orlando.
The show, which is going on a much-anticipated national tour, will come to Orlando Jan. 22 through Feb. 10.
The Dr. Phillips Center announced Friday that single tickets for the Broadway blockbuster will go on sale Friday, November 16, at 9 a.m.
Ticket prices range from $76.50 for rear balcony seats to $429.50 for front orchestra VIP seats.
Dr. Phillips Center is the only authorized source to sell tickets.
The venue said you can speed up your transaction time by creating or updating your online account with your payment information.
Mark your calendar: @HamiltonMusical is coming to #Orlando. Tickets go on sale next Friday, November 16 at 9 a.m! https://t.co/gNJwJyzxPQ #HamiltonOrlando pic.twitter.com/AyUaxO0Cz8— Dr. Phillips Center (@DrPhillipsCtr) November 9, 2018
Tickets for "Hamilton" have been one of the most sought-after things in entertainment for almost four years, thanks in part to its original star Lin-Manuel Miranda. The musical tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton, who was the nation’s first treasury secretary, using modern-day R&B and rap music.
The show won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Its soundtrack won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.
Click here to get to the Dr. Phillips Center website.
