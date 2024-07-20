Here’s where the 1st Hooters restaurant in The Villages will open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A little more than one year after the announcement of a development agreement that would bring three Hooters restaurants to The Villages, the first location for the wing-restaurant chain in the retirement mega-community has been revealed.

Geno Jarquin, director of commercial development for The Villages, announced July 15 via LinkedIn that Hooters had signed a lease at Lake Deaton Plaza.

The Publix-anchored shopping center on State Road 44 is positioned toward the southeast corner of the large retirement community, a little over five miles west downtown Leesburg.

