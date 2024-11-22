Here’s where new Disney Monsters, Inc. land will be sited

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Disney Experiences on Nov. 22 announced a series of upcoming changes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando, including where a new land themed on the Pixar film “Monsters, Inc.” is headed within the park.

The official Disney Parks Blog said in order for guests to be able to stroll the streets alongside their favorite monsters, MuppetVision 3D – which debuted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 16, 1991 — will have to close and much of the area around it will be re-envisioned for the future Monsters-themed land.

The Monsters, Inc. land is slated to begin construction in 2025. The land picks up after the events of the film, with humans now invited to visit the world of Monsters, Inc.

