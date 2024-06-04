‘Hiawassee Walmart’ man continues to fight against county

ORLANDO, Fla. — Bobby Burgette says some may call him an organized hoarder.

Channel 9 first reported on what’s been deemed the “Hiawasse Walmart” in February.

“At a residential area, you can’t have a local Walmart,” said Chesley Cherizol, who lives across the street. “He sells the stuff.”

Channel 9 found complaints dating back to 2020 claiming Burgette was running an illegal flea market.

You can find anything from grills to ladders to furniture taking up the front and back of his home.

“It says if it’s trash junk or debris, you’ve got to get rid of it,” Burgette said. “Can you show me where I’ve got trash, junk, and debris?”

Channel 9 spoke with the family next door.

Tonisha Tate said that over the last few years, she noticed Burgette’s collection growing.

“We don’t mind, it doesn’t bother us,” Tate said.

To date, Burgette has collected more than $180,000 in fines.

Channel 9 spoke to him before and then attended his special magistrate hearing, where a foreclosure authorization was discussed.

He was still found not to be in compliance, and a foreclosure authorization was granted.

Burgette said he plans to sue.

