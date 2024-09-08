High chances of rain in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The front to the north will continue to keep our rain chance elevated today.

Scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening.

Excessive rainfall will be possible for many. Two to four inches of rain is expected in some areas of Central Florida.

weather 09/8

This could lead to localized flooding and ponding on some roadways.

Meanwhile, it will be hot and muggy, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Heat index values will reach 100-105°.

