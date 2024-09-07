Tavares police and firefighters who worked fatal toddler crash attend Vigil

TAVARES, Fla. — Members of the Tavares Police and Fire Departments that worked the night of the fatal crash that killed a two-year-old attended a private vigil Friday night.

In a Facebook post, the Tavares Police Department gave a special shoutout to Officer Bannick, Officer Welte, and Corporal O’Shea, along with the members of the Tavares Fire Department, for attending the vigil.

Tavares hit and run vigil (WFTV)

People of all ages gathered in the neighborhood where 19-year-old Joshua Aidan Montero was accused of speeding and hitting the two-year-old Monday night.

The child was riding his bike in front of his house when he was ran over, and later died at the hospital according to police.

Montero was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter and is being held with no bond.

A GoFundMe has been established to support the 2-year-old’s family. To donate, click here.

