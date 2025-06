ORLANDO, Fla. — After a deluge of 3-5 inches of rain near metro Orlando Tuesday night, the timing of rain for Wednesday has moved up, with the better coverage of storms near the Interstate 4 earlier in the afternoon, moving westbound through 6 p.m.

Overall, rain coverage is still pretty high at 60%, with a hot 92 degree before the rain begins in Orlando.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group