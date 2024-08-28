Local

High school fight leads to 5 students arrested, principal sent to hospital, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
OCALA, Fla. — A high school fight in Marion County ended with five students under arrest and the principal in the hospital.

It happened on Monday at West Port High School in Ocala.

The principal got hurt when she was caught in the middle of the fight.

She was treated at a local hospital and was back on the job on Tuesday.

Four students were issued citations and a fifth student was charged with felony battery on a school official.

