High school fight leads to 5 students arrested, principal sent to hospital, police say

OCALA, Fla. — A high school fight in Marion County ended with five students under arrest and the principal in the hospital.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
It happened on Monday at West Port High School in Ocala.
The principal got hurt when she was caught in the middle of the fight.
See: Child’s book starts fire in mom’s minivan
She was treated at a local hospital and was back on the job on Tuesday.
Four students were issued citations and a fifth student was charged with felony battery on a school official.
Read: Some say they’ve spotted nude homeless people at Daytona Beach park
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group