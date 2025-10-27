High School student killed by car while walking to bus stop in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — This morning in Ocala, an 18-year-old high school student walking to a bus stop was hit by a car and died.

Shannon Rushing, a senior at Forest High School, is the student involved. The Ocala Police Department is currently investigating the incident.

“We are heartbroken with this news and are supporting the family and school community during this difficult time,” said a statement from the Ocala Police Department.

Shannon Rushing was popular among her classmates and teachers, known for her friendly and lively personality. She recently became a member of the Jesus Club on campus and was recognized for her optimistic attitude.

Marion County Public Schools has assigned grief counselors to Forest High School to support students and staff during this difficult time. They will stay on campus for as long as necessary.

The community continues to mourn Shannon Rushing’s loss while the investigation into the accident remains ongoing.

Additional updates are anticipated as the Ocala Police Department collects more information.

