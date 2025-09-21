High-speed wrong-way crash leaves one dead, another seriously injured on US-27

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A head-on collision on US Highway 27 north of Frank Jarrell Road resulted in the death of one driver and serious injuries to another.

The crash happened shortly before 2:00 AM when a 2019 Audi Q5, heading south, swerved into the northbound lane and hit a 2021 Toyota Camry.

According to a witness, the Audi was traveling at a high rate of speed when it began traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Audi was transported to ORMC with serious injuries, while the driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene.

All lanes on US-27 South are shut down until FHP officials finish their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group