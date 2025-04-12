Highs in the 70′s make for a beautiful Central Florida weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front moved through the area overnight, and cooler and pleasant conditions are expected to start the weekend.

We’ll see a heavy dose of sunshine throughout Saturday, but windy conditions will prevail. Today’s highs will only be in the upper 70s; the only concern is an elevated fire danger this afternoon.

WEEKEND AM WX 4-12-25

Cooler air continues to filter in tonight, leading to a somewhat cool overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s with clear skies.

WEEKEND AM WX 4-12-25

Sunday promises more nice weather. The sunshine will continue to bathe the region, and highs will be slightly warmer in the low 80s.

Warmer weather will quickly return next week. The heavy dose of sun continues on Monday and Tuesday, with highs pushing into the upper 80s.

WEEKEND AM WX 4-12-25

A cold front will move through late Tuesday night, bringing just a few clouds and cooler weather back into the region. Expect the sunshine to continue Wednesday, with temps back down in the low 80s.

The quiet and dry weather pattern will continue to close out next week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group