Local

Highs near or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

Highs near or above 90 degrees for the rest of the week

By Brian Shields, WFTV.com and James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Things continue to heat up in Central Florida.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Our area will see high temperatures near or above 90 degrees from Wednesday through Sunday.

We could even see a heat index, or feels-like temperature, around 100 degrees by the end of the week.

See: Local rocket club accidentally starts 50 acre fire in Brevard County

We will also remain mainly dry until our next chance for pop-up storms comes at the end of the weekend.

Our next front will arrive early next week and lower our highs back into the 80s.

Read: Heavy smoke from 2 prescribed burns covers parts of Seminole County

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read