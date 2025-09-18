Hilton Grand Vacations empowers local students through tech mentorship and giving

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Hilton Grand Vacations partnered with the Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida to inspire local students during IT Professional Day.

As part of the event, HGV employees participated in a speed networking session, offering career advice and mentorship to the students.

Additionally, the company donated 35 laptops and $10,000 to support the club’s educational programs.

The initiative is part of Hilton Grand Vacations’ national partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of America, which aims to empower young people to reach their full potential.

