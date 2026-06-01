Holly Hill Concert Series debuts live comedy event

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — This summer, the City of Holly Hill is expanding its popular Concert Series by introducing its inaugural live comedy event at MetroHealth Stadium at Pictona.

The event is set for June 5 from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. at 1060 Ridgewood Ave. in Holly Hill.

National touring comedian Dean Napolitano will headline, recognized for his appearances on NBC, MTV, HBO, and Comedy Central. His act combines storytelling, audience interaction, and clean humor inspired by everyday life.

This marks the first time the Concert Series has included stand-up comedy, introducing a new format to a program typically centered on live music and community entertainment.

General admission bleacher seating is free, ensuring the event is accessible to everyone.

Click here for more information about tickets.

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