‘Hollywood East:’ Orange County aims to boost film, TV business

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County is getting closer to offering incentives to draw film and television production back to Central Florida.

The county’s film incentive working group on Oct. 29 proposed $22 million in incentives over a five-year period through tourist development tax collections for film and television production. The county since August has hosted a group of experts including educators, economic development officials and others in the industry in an effort kickstarted by Commissioner Emily Bonilla.

Read: World Series interference: Fans try to rip ball from Mookie Betts’ glove during World Series Game 4

Roseann Harrington, chief of staff for Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, said during a presentation that the goal would be to create opportunities for area students to work in the industry, as well as grow visitation and promotion of the region. The idea would be to reimburse only what is being filmed in the county.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group