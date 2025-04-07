Home buyers seeing better deals in Florida’s housing market

ORLANDO, Fla. — The spring and summer real estate season is officially underway.

Local real estate agents say buyers may finally have the upper hand this year.

The average home in the Orlando area is around $20,000 cheaper than this time last year, according to the Orlando Regional Realtor Association.

There are more homes on the market, and for the first time since 2015, the homes are also sitting a little longer.

“Our average days on the market was 76 days. And we haven’t had a day on the market that long since 2015,” said real estate agent Ray Lopez. “If they go down just a little bit more, we’re going to have a phenomenal as far as transaction count, spring and summer.”

Agents say if interest rates drop just a little more, it could mean big opportunities for buyers.

