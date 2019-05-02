0 Home-care manager accused of raping blind woman during consultation at her home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The sales manager of BrightStar Care, a Lake Mary home health care company, sexually battered a legally blind woman Tuesday morning at her home near Longwood, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

Gregory Lee Porras, 42, of Deltona, sexually battered the victim, who is in her 50s, during a consultation about home-based services, including assistance with daily chores.

The victim contacted Porras on Monday to tell him that she sought a new aide, because she was displeased with the services she had been receiving, an arrest report said.

According to the report, the victim said she and Porras spoke for an hour on her porch Tuesday morning before the conversation became inappropriate and he tried to hold her hand, which made her uncomfortable.

The report said the victim pulled away her hand, and the two started to talk about age and height before Porras asked her if she could tell how tall he is.

The victim told Porras she could not determine his height because of her vision impairment. She said he grabbed her, kissed her -- despite her telling him "no" three times -- and raped her for 1½ hours, the report said.

"When questioned, the suspect gave multiple versions of what took place," said Bob Kealing, a Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Porras was booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on two counts of sexual battery and one count of crimes against an elderly or disabled adult.

He was released from jail early Thursday after paying a $108,000 bail.

Investigators said they are concerned about the possibility of more victims.

Anyone with information about other possible incidents is asked to call Seminole County Investigator Lilliam Agrinsoni at 407-665-6945.

