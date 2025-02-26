Home health care nurse accused of physically abusing disabled patient in Flagler County

BUNNELL, Fla. — A home health care nurse in Flagler County has been arrested after investigators say video evidence revealed he repeatedly physically abused a disabled patient.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation started with a battery report out of Palm Coast on Feb. 8. The complainant said the victim was a disabled adult is unable to speak or walk, requiring constant care from a nurse.

The complainant said she first overheard the victim’s weekend nurse become verbally aggressive towards the victim earlier that day. According to the news release, she confronted that nurse, who apologized.

The woman reportedly told deputies she had a “gut feeling” and reviewed home security footage from the living room. Investigators say that video showed the nurse kick and hit the disabled the victim with and iPad. The woman confronted the nurse and told him to leave.

After reporting this, the Florida Department of Children and Families was notified and opened an investigation into the incident.

Deputies say the woman who reported it reached back out to them. They said they reviewed more video footage and found 25 other instances of the suspect physically and verbally abusing the victim over the previous week. In the videos, the nurse could allegedly be seen sitting on the victim, throwing items at the victim, punching the victim, and shoving the victim’s head into the ground, plus other abuse incidents.

The sheriff’s office identified the nurse as John Jenkins, 68. An arrest warrant was issued against him on Feb. 19 for four counts of abuse of a disabled adult.

Jenkins was arrested at his Daytona Beach home on Feb. 21. He was booked into the Volusia County Branch Jail and later released on $40,000 bail.

“This is a tragic and sickening case of abuse, where a vulnerable adult was taken advantage of by someone entrusted with their care,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the release. “We are grateful to the family member who had the foresight to place cameras inside the home, and then quickly reported the ongoing abuse of a disabled adult. Most home healthcare aides and nurses do a great and loving job providing care, but this case highlights the importance of being vigilant about the care your loved ones receive, especially those who cannot speak for themselves.”

