Homicide suspect arrested at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says they apprehended a wanted man at Orlando International Airport.

Field operations director Carlos Martel said on X that agents took a traveler into custody who had an active arrest warrant from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office for homicide/murder with a firearm.

He has been turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The man’s name was not released. The case it is connected to is not yet clear. WFTV has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group