Hope Community Center: Helping new citizens on their journey to American citizenship

ORLANDO, Fla. — According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, the agency that processes citizenship applications, nearly a million new citizens were officially welcomed to the United States in naturalization ceremonies last year.

The process of becoming a citizen can be confusing for newcomers.

However, Hope Community Center is a local organization that helps soon-to-be citizens navigate the process.

The community center provides services for people who want to become American citizens, and Ely Castillo knows the process inside and out.

Castillo, a legal services manager, said, “We had one student last week who was very nervous, and I shared my story with her. She calmed down, and she passed.”

Castillo said she took the 10-week citizenship course herself.

“It feels really nice to be able to help people. I went through the process, and I know how it feels like, and being able to see them that they accomplish one of their dreams and they’re able to vote is beautiful.” Castillo said, “The first time my coworker went with me, it was my first time, and he also printed out my ballot, and I was able to do my research before going out and voting.”

Castillo’s process to become an American took nine months but was shortened because she already spoke English.

“English. English is not their first language. I want to apply, but I don’t know English. What can I do?” Castillo said.

It can be an intimidating process, but the Hope Community Center works to lessen the burden.

“You can do it no matter what. You have to prepare yourself, and we have the tools to help you prepare for this journey. And at the end of the day, you know, it might not be easy, but it’s worth it, " Castillo said.

