Horizon West to get 2 new retail centers; see what’s planned

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A pair of new retail projects has entered the development pipeline in fast-growing Horizon West, promising to add more than 100,000 square feet of space for restaurants, shops and more to the community in southwest Orange County.

The pair of projects will rise on about 16 acres just south of the new Publix at Waterleigh Village, 10650 Avalon Road, near Hartzog Road.

Plans were filed Dec. 4 with Orange County related to The Promenade at Horizon West, a commercial project at 10957 Avalon Road with 75,000 square feet of planned retail space to pair with other outparcel opportunities along Avalon Road.

Read: ‘Thank you for your patronage’: Hungry Pants closes in SoDo after 4 years

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group