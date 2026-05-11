Horizon West Middle School presents Elvis inspired musical comedy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Horizon West Middle School students will perform an Elvis Presley-inspired musical comedy at the Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival this month.
The school’s theater program is presenting “All Shook Up Younger@Part” at the Peach Venue inside Orlando Family Stage.
The show is a fast-paced musical comedy set in the 1950s. It follows a small town disrupted by the arrival of a mysterious guitar-playing traveler.
The production features several Elvis Presley hits, including “Jailhouse Rock,” “Blue Suede Shoes” and “Hound Dog.”
School officials said the performance is a major opportunity for students to showcase their work in a professional setting during the Orlando Fringe Festival.
The festival is described as the longest-running festival of its kind in the United States.
Performance dates and times:
- Thursday, May 14 at 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, May 17 at noon
- Monday, May 18 at 5:40 p.m.
- Thursday, May 21 at 7:10 p.m.
- Friday, May 22 at 5:10 p.m.
- Saturday, May 23 at 2:10 p.m.
- Sunday, May 24 at 1:50 p.m.
Tickets are available online through the Orlando Fringe box office.
Audience members must also have a Fringe Button to enter the theater, in keeping with festival tradition.
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