Hot and humid weekend ahead in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is bracing for a hot and humid Friday, with temperatures climbing back into the low 90s.

Our area will also see a heat index around 100 degrees on Friday afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies will dominate through the afternoon, setting the stage for a classic Florida summer day.

The sea breeze will take charge in the afternoon, triggering late afternoon and evening showers and storms.

The best chance for rain will be along the I-4 corridor, stretching from inland areas to our local beaches.

While not everyone will see rain, those in the path of these storms could experience brief but heavy downpours.

Looking ahead to the weekend, the heat is expected to intensify, with highs soaring into the mid-90s and heat index values potentially climbing into the low 100s.

Isolated evening storms remain possible both Saturday and Sunday, but coverage will be limited. There is only a 30% chance of rain each day.

