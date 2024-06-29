Hot and muggy in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have the highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said the heat index will reach 100 to 104 degrees.

Central Florida will see another round of showers and storms, and most of the activity will happen inland.

Read: Orlando Magic introduce 2024 first round pick Tristan da Silva

Weather 06/29/2024

The storms inland will give our beach communities a break from the recent rain and storms.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group