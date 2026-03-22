CENTRAL FLORIDA — Fantastic weather continues on Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

High pressure and dry air are continuing to be the driving force for our weather pattern as they have been since the middle of last week.

A slight wind shift over the last 24 hours has helped our temperature warm up. It will also help more humidity build up in our area by late tomorrow.

Hot and sunny Sunday with temperatures in the mid 80s for Central Florida Fantastic weather continues on Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

The increase in humidity will eventually allow some clouds to develop by Monday evening but we are not tracking any good rain chances until Tuesday.

A cold front will drift down into our area starting Tuesday afternoon and could feed us rain chances through Wednesday evening.

As of now severe weather is unlikely but a few weaker thunderstorms are possible.

Hot and sunny Sunday with temperatures in the mid 80s for Central Florida Fantastic weather continues on Sunday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and plenty of sunshine.

The system will not change up our temperatures and will leave us dry with a high in the 80s by Thursday., with high temperatures in the mid-80s

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group