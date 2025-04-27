Hot with chances of showers Sunday and Monday, weak cold front comes in on Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s another warm and quiet start to Sunday, but minor changes are on the way for the PM hours.

We’ll see partly cloudy skies this afternoon, with a few scattered showers developing west of I-4. It will also be warmer than Saturday, with temps Sunday pushing into the low 90s.

Morning Forecast: Sunday, April 27, 2025 (WFTV)

Any rain shower activity will fade away later this evening, with another mild night expected. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s.

Even higher rain and storm chances are likely for Monday. Scattered showers and a few storms will develop in the PM hours, with cooler highs in the upper 80s.

A weak cold front will move in on Tuesday, bringing a few showers along the coast. Highs for Tuesday will be in the mid 80s.

Drier air quickly moves in for midweek behind the front. Expect plenty of sun both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain and storm chances look to return Friday into next weekend.

