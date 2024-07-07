How $14 million deal in Dr. Phillips helps Trader Joe’s

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Trader Joe’s stands to gain a few advantages from its $14 million purchase of property on Sand Lake Road from Unicorp National Developments Inc. roughly two months ago.

The property includes a 17,121-square-foot Restaurant Row building that was leased by Trader Joe’s Dr. Phillips location and the now-defunct Slate restaurant.

The move provides the popular grocery store chain not only with local real estate ownership, but also with more retail floor space, tax savings and less competition for customer parking.

