How designers overcame challenges in I-Drive nightclub’s upscale dining conversion

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The timeframe for transforming the second floor of Mango’s Tropical Cafe Orlando into a completely separate and unique restaurant space was short.

Joshua Wallack, COO of Miami Beach-based Wallack Holdings — the property development and management company behind Mango’s — said he and his father, Owner David Wallack, turned to event designers New York-based Beyond Merritt Design to conjure Corazón by Baires, the first iteration of this upscale extension of the Baires Grill brand.

Read:

“Big cities need fine dining establishments. Big cities need big city stuff,” said Wallack, who wanted to make a big splash.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group