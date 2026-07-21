How leaders can transform uncertainty into a tool for better decision making

In business, uncertainty is often treated as something to suppress, ignore or hide. Vladimir Okhotnikov argues that leaders can take a different approach by treating anxious reactions as signals that deserve closer examination.

His view is not that anxiety should be celebrated or allowed to drive decisions. Instead, he says it can point leaders toward risks, missing information and areas of the business that need more attention.

Why uncertainty has become part of modern management

A decade ago, business culture often emphasized control. Leaders were expected to remain composed under nearly every circumstance. Confidence was associated with strength, while concern was sometimes viewed as a lack of preparation.

Today’s business environment is more complex. Companies operate amid currency fluctuations, regulatory shifts, technological disruption and changing consumer behavior. Forecasting windows have shortened, and the cost of mistakes can rise quickly.

Okhotnikov says uneasy reactions can sometimes appear before a formal report confirms a problem.

A manager may notice a business partner delaying commitments, sales momentum slowing, employee engagement weakening or early signs of market contraction. At that stage, there may be no visible crisis, but uncertainty is already present.

The challenge is deciding what to do with that signal.

Turning concern into useful information

At the center of Okhotnikov’s approach is a simple principle: concern should be translated into actionable information.

The first step is diagnosis. Instead of saying, “I feel anxious,” leaders should identify the specific source of uncertainty. That may include incomplete financial data, missing information, high transaction risk or an overloaded team.

Once the source is defined, the issue becomes easier to assess.

The second step is scenario planning. Okhotnikov recommends evaluating a base scenario, a downside scenario and an optimistic scenario. This process can reduce emotional noise and replace assumptions with structure.

The third step is action. That may mean reviewing a budget, reassessing a contract, speaking with a partner, adjusting deadlines or changing strategy.

The point is not to react impulsively. It is to avoid ignoring early signals until they become larger and more expensive problems.

Why resilience matters more than speed

Modern markets often reward speed: faster product launches, faster growth and faster responses. But speed without discipline can increase the chance of mistakes.

Okhotnikov argues that sustainable businesses require composure — the ability to think clearly when conditions are uncertain.

His approach includes limiting unnecessary information, protecting focus, maintaining physical recovery and using breathing practices as a way to pause before high-pressure decisions.

For business leaders, the goal is not to eliminate uncertainty. It is to create a process for working through it.

When approached systematically, internal tension can become a prompt for better questions: What information is missing? What risk is being ignored? What decision needs to be made now, and what should wait?

In that sense, anxiety is not a strategy. But it can be a useful warning sign when leaders slow down long enough to understand what it is pointing toward.

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