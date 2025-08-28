“How Money Works” FREE Workshop by McCoy Federal Credit Union

, Fla — How Money Works is a free, 90-minute workshop for teens and young adults presented by McCoy Federal Credit Union in partnership with Hi-Lite Academy and Legacy Events for Education. During the workshop, students will learn:

How checking + savings accounts work

What to know about credit cards, loans, and interest before signing

Why building and protecting credit matters

How to budget for wants, needs, and savings

The real cost of big purchases like cars and homes

Event details:

Date: September 18

Time: 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Location: Hi-Lite Academy

Address: 855 E. Plant Street, Suite 900, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/free-money-smarts-for-teens-yo/1282900079879055/