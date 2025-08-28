“How Money Works” FREE Workshop by McCoy Federal Credit Union

, Fla — How Money Works is a free, 90-minute workshop for teens and young adults presented by McCoy Federal Credit Union in partnership with Hi-Lite Academy and Legacy Events for Education. During the workshop, students will learn:
- How checking + savings accounts work
- What to know about credit cards, loans, and interest before signing
- Why building and protecting credit matters
- How to budget for wants, needs, and savings
- The real cost of big purchases like cars and homes
Event details:
Date: September 18
Time: 6:30 pm to 8 pm
Location: Hi-Lite Academy
Address: 855 E. Plant Street, Suite 900, Winter Garden, FL 34787
Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/free-money-smarts-for-teens-yo/1282900079879055/