“How Money Works” FREE Workshop by McCoy Federal Credit Union

By 9Family Connection, WFTV
McCoy Federal Credit Union Workshop
, Fla — How Money Works is a free, 90-minute workshop for teens and young adults presented by McCoy Federal Credit Union in partnership with Hi-Lite Academy and Legacy Events for Education. During the workshop, students will learn:

  • How checking + savings accounts work
  • What to know about credit cards, loans, and interest before signing
  • Why building and protecting credit matters
  • How to budget for wants, needs, and savings
  • The real cost of big purchases like cars and homes

Event details:

Date: September 18

Time: 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Location: Hi-Lite Academy

Address: 855 E. Plant Street, Suite 900, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/s/free-money-smarts-for-teens-yo/1282900079879055/

