How Orlando’s airports may use their available land

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is considering how to use its available property to draw businesses.

Aviation Authority Board Chairman Tim Weisheyer and Board Member Carson Good considered the long-term future for Orlando Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport as a part of a on Sept. 30 meeting with CEO Kevin Thibault.

Read: TONIGHT: JD Vance and Tim Walz to face off in vice presidential debate

Orlando International Airport has more than 1,300 acres available on the eastern part of its property and the executive airport recently signed a deal with a third fixed-base operator, New York-based Sky Harbour Group Corp. (NYSE: SKYH) to invent $40 million-plus to build on 20 acres at the airport near downtown. A fixed-base operator is granted the right by an airport authority to provide services such as fueling, parking and hangar space for general aviation users.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group