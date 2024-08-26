“Howl-O-Sprint” midnight run debuts at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — Howl-O-Sprint 5k race debuts at SeaWorld on Friday the 13th.

SeaWorld is luring the bravest runners and walkers to embark on a nighttime terror 5k run.

The 5k run begins at midnight.

Runners who dare will dash through the racecourse while surrounded by characters “whispering curses and promises of spine-tingling fear.” SeaWorld said.

Runners will also run through scare zones.

After the race, guests can refuel at the Siren’s Bar, which “features devilishly delicious treats and electrifying live entertainment, " SeaWorld said.

The theme park will have post-race celebrations until 2 AM.

The event is limited to 4,000 participants.

The theme park said the race will include “scenes of violence, gore, and blood; the Howl-O-Sprint 5K Run is recommended just for adults.”

