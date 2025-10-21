Human remains discovered in woods prompts death investigation in Summerfield

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Marion County are investigating after human remains were found in Summerfield.

Officials said they responded to reports of remains found around 6:50 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area off South Highway 441.

The remains were confirmed to be human by the responding deputies, detectives, forensic technicians, and the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death.

Currently, there is no evidence linking the remains to any active cases handled by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials have clarified that this incident is not connected to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of human remains found in Marion Oaks on Oct. 17.

Channel 9 is working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

