Human remains identified as missing woman in Titusville, Police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department held a press conference on Thursday afternoon, confirming the human remains found was the missing woman, Jesse Kirk.

According to police, surveillance cameras captured Kirk’s white SUV on the evening of March 3, between 9 p.m. and March 4, 4:15 a.m.

The investigation into her disappearance began around 8:29 a.m. on March 4, after Kirk’s niece arrived on the scene and recognized a red car belonging to 35-year-old David Barber, which raised suspicions.

At 9:36 a.m. on March 4, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue responded to reports of a car fire in the area of State Road 520 and State Road 50.

Police said around 12:20 p.m. on March 4, they saw Barber near Kirk’s Somerset Riverfront condo.

Police made contact with Barber, and he was placed under arrest for prowling and loitering, and auto theft.

Police said when they spoke to Barber, they noticed he had burn marks and scratches.

Investigators confirmed at 1:09 p.m. that the car fire was indeed Kirk’s white SUV.

Around 2:45 p.m., the Titusville Police Department was called to the area of Haulover Canal to investigate reports of human remains.

Police said Kirk is a long-time resident of Titusville and was described as a kind person.

Kirk was a part of the board of directors at the Children Advocacy Center.

