Hundreds of kids make a splash at Disney World’s largest swimming lesson

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Hundreds of Central Florida children made a splash at Walt Disney World on Thursday while learning skills that could one day save their lives.

Nearly 600 children took part in the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, where Disney lifeguards taught participants important water safety and swimming skills. Olympic gold medal swimmer Simone Manuel also surprised the children by joining them in the water and helping lead the lesson.

The event is part of the World Waterpark Association’s annual World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, with Walt Disney World serving as the largest lesson site in Florida.

About 100 Disney lifeguards helped lead this year’s program. For many of the children, it was their first visit to a water park.

Participants came from five Central Florida nonprofits: Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida, Girl Scouts of Citrus, Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida, ELEVATE Orlando and the Alianza Center.

After learning water safety basics, the kids spent the rest of the day enjoying Typhoon Lagoon’s attractions as part of Disney’s Cool KIDS’ SUMMER celebration.

Disney says it has helped teach thousands of Central Florida children water safety through the event over the years.

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