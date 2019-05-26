Hundreds march to Orlando City Hall over abortion access

ORLANDO, Fla. - As new legal battles brew over the right to abortion access nationwide, central Floridians are sharing their opinions on recently passed legislation in other states.
Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at Lake Eola Park in downtown Orlando, to send a message to Florida's lawmakers.
Representatives said even though abortion restrictions have not passed the legislature this session in Florida, that doesn't mean it's not going to happen next session.
“Having such an incredible crowd here today reflects the majority of Americans supporting access to an abortion and speaks to lawmakers across the state of Florida that if you try to follow suit with Alabama, Missouri and Georgia, these folks are going to be at your office,” Rep. Anna Eskamani said.
Happening Now: Crowd at city hall chanting, “my body, my choice.” @WFTV pic.twitter.com/ldIm2QZdmX— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) May 26, 2019
Happening Now: Rally to Support Abortion Access starting in Lake Eola Park. @WFTV pic.twitter.com/oE9Vcybjjq— Ashley Edlund (@AshleyEdlund) May 26, 2019
