Hundreds to protest Confederate statue placement in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Hundreds of people are expected to protest the installation of a Confederate statue in Lake County's historical museum.
Community leaders and residents are coming together to protest the placement of the statue of Confederate Gen. Edmund Kirby Smith.
Residents and leaders have debated the installation for months and said they don't want it.
"They did not give us any voice in it at all. They're just shoving this statue down our throats," said Michael Watkins, a pastor.
Organizers of the march said they plan to start at St. John Free Methodist Church and make their way up the street to the historical museum.
They said participants will walk to the historic courthouse where community leaders and elected officials will speak out about the statue.
The city of Tavares has prepared for the event by adding road closed signs and barriers along the route.
Watkins is convinced that if the general's statue can come to Lake County, people who support the statue will bring more statues.
"They want to make Lake County the Confederate statue capital of the world. To me, that's just sad," Watkins said.
Watkins and his group have been fighting to keep the statue out of Lake County from the beginning.
However, county commissioners recently sealed the deal with a 3-2 vote in favor of bringing the statue to Lake County.
Watkins said his group is not giving up.
