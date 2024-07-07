Hunters Creek apartment complex sells for $100.6 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An apartment complex in south Orlando’s Hunters Creek neighborhood sold May 24 for $100.6 million, according to a deed that posted June 27, the only multifamily sales to cross the $100 million threshold this year.

Osprey Links, a multi-building complex of 424 units on 27.67 acres near State Road 417 and John Young Parkway, was sold to Osprey Links Owner LLC, which is tied to New York-based Brookfield Properties.

Read: Judson’s Live features jazz from the past, present & future

The seller of the property, Mar Osprey LLC, is linked to Connecticut-based Starwood Capital Group.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group