Hurricane Doiran, less than 140 miles from Florida, poses major flooding threat

While Hurricane Dorian crawled across the Bahamas Monday afternoon, certified meteorologists Tom Terry and George Waldenberger warned Central Florida of an increased risk of flooding.
The coastal counties will see a 4-7 feet storm surge. Volusia County will see the worst of it.
"It's going to be a lot like Hurricane Matthew in 2016," Terry said, "The worst surge will be on our northern beaches."
As WFTV has been reporting, the storm surge situation is worsened by the King Tide.
King Tide refers to an especially high tide event. It is not a scientific term. NOAA says it happens when the gravitational pull of the Earth and the moon align in the Northern Hemisphere.
Waldenberger warned the inland communities shouldn't let their guards down about flooding.
"We already have a minor flooding at Astor on the south side of Lake George," said Waldenberger. "We're expecting moderate flooding by the time Dorian passes, with an increase in water levels after Dorian passes."
Water would build up over some roadways near the river. It would flood lawns and encroach on some low-lying homes. Lake Harney, in eastern Seminole county, is at action stage and is expecting a two-foot rise in level by the end of the week after the heavy rains and strong north winds bearing down on the St. Johns river slow its flow.
Monday afternoon residents in the Bahamas said they were overwhelmed by the flooding and damage Hurricane Dorian did. Videos released on social media showed downed buildings and trees being swept away.
