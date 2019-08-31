Hurricane Dorian: How Gatorland is making preparations for the storm

ORLANDO, Fla. - The CEO and president of Gatorland posted a video on Facebook on Saturday explaining how the park is preparing for Hurricane Dorian.
The park will take its birds, bobcats, panthers and deer into protective buildings during the storm, CEO and President Mark McHugh said.
The alligators and crocodiles will be just fine, as they can feel when the barometric pressure changes. They will go into the water and sit on the bottom of the pond until the storm passes and come up for air every now and then, McHugh said.
All of the animals living at Gatorland will be safe during the storm, McHugh said. The park has an experienced team that will care for the animals throughout the storm.
When it is safe to go outside, the workers will sweep the entire park to make sure there hasn't been any breech of the area, the exhibits, lakes or ponds with the alligators, McHugh said.
"If you see an alligator swimming down your street or sitting in your pool, it ain't one of ours," McHugh said.
