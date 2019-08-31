Central Florida drivers dealing with gas shortage as Hurricane Dorian nears

Drivers across Central Florida find themselves in a rush to the pump in search for gas ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Dorian.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference Friday that Florida is getting fuel from other states, but there's still a large demand to stay ahead of the storm.
"I've been looking for gas for the last couple of days," said Borris Cedeno. "I am really, really low."
Many drivers tried their hand at several different gas stations in the area, only to find out that none were pumping.
Crystal Olasha told Channel 9 she waited for an hour before she found out the bad news.
"They don't have anything," Olasha said. "None of them are pumping."
DeSantis said troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are prepared to escort fuel trucks so they can navigate through some of the long lines.
The governor said that crews are also preparing the roads and highways for evacuations and that the shoulders have been cleared for drivers.
