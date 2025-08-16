Hurricane Erin now a powerful Category 5 Storm; No landfall expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Erin has rapidly intensified into a Category 5 storm with sustained winds of 160 mph as it moves over warm waters in the Western Atlantic.

This early-season intensification is rare, with only a few similar instances in recent history, such as Hurricanes Charley in 2004 and Dennis and Emily in 2005.

Hurricane Erin Cat 5 (WFTV)

Erin’s projected path remains consistent, with no expected landfall, but due to strong swells over the next few days, indirect impacts are anticipated in the Bahamas and central Florida.

Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic will likely experience more direct effects as the storm passes north, bringing the weaker side of the hurricane through the region in the next 24 hours.

Erin is expected to maintain its strength through the weekend before gradually weakening early next week.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

▶ DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Read:

Read:

Read:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group