Hurricane Erin regains strength as it goes through the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Erin is regaining major hurricane status as it is forecasted to become a category three storm later today.

Waves along the Atlantic beaches are peaking today due to the storm, but will recede as the week continues.

PM Hurricane Erin update (WFTV)

A hot day with scattered storms is on the horizon for Thursday towards the East Coast.

The storms are expected to hit during UCF’s home opener against Jacksonville State, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

PM Hurricane Erin update (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group