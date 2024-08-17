Hurricane Ernesto continues to bring drier, sunnier conditions

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s going to be a great day across Central Florida today.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said dry air has arrived.

Humidity will be low today and rain chances will be low as well.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our local beaches will still have dangerous rip currents and elevated seas, due to Ernesto which is more than 800 miles off our coastline.

Ernesto is hitting Bermuda this morning as a Cat 1 storm, with winds of 85mph.

It will continue to live North-Northeast slowly through the day to day, staying over the Atlantic waters.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

